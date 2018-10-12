Striking Marriott workers to hold ‘lie-in’ at busy Boston intersection

BOSTON (WHDH) - Striking Marriott Hotel workers plan to hold a “lie-in” at busy Boston intersection Friday night.

The protest is slated to take place at the intersection of Tremont and Boylston streets at 5 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and police plan to monitor traffic near the intersection.

More than 1,500 workers at seven hotels in Boston walked off the job on Oct. 3.

Leaders of the Unite Here Local 5 union say they have not reached an agreement with management on a union demand for workers to be paid enough so they only need one job to support themselves.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)