Student struck by car, seriously hurt outside West Newbury school

WEST NEWBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — A Pentucket Regional High School student was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a car outside the school, officials said.

West Newbury police responding just before 2:20 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit in the area of 24 Main St. found a 15-year-old student who had been hit by a car.

The student was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening leg injuries.

A Jeep traveling east on Route 113 struck the student, who was crossing the road with two of his friends, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

“Thanks to the quick response of school personnel and first responders, this young man was able to receive quality care quickly,” Police Chief Art Reed said. “I’m grateful for the immediate support provided by those on the scene, and am hopeful that he will make a speedy recovery.”

