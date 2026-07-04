BOSTON (WHDH) - The winners and runners-up in a statewide challenge in which they had to memorize and create imaginative videos reciting part of the Declaration of Independence were treated to a VIP experience at the Boston Pops rehearsal performance Friday.

The We Declare Challenge, hosted by iCivics, challenged students to reimagine and film fun videos of themselves performing a dramatic reading of the first two paragraphs of the Declaration of Independence. The challenge this year was to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of that document.

The challenge was open to eighth-grade students across the state. The winning students were from Boston Green Academy, Amesbury Middle School, and Ashfield Middle School in Brockton.

The founder of the challenge said he was inspired by the bicentennial celebrations 50 years ago.

“I didn’t think we were doing enough for kids, I was kind of moaning about it and my wife said, ‘get off the couch and try to help.’ So I created this contest to meet kids where they are,” said Rob Waldron, creator of the challenge.

Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart was one of the challenge’s judges, and took some time to take photos with the kids Friday.

In addition to the dress rehearsal day, the winners received $2,500 scholarships, and a compilation of their videos will play Saturday night during the Fireworks Spectacular for 500,000 people to see as they celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The Esplanade is not the only place the videos will be played. The President of the Thomas Jefferson Association found out about the contest, and asked for permission to play them at Monticello, Jefferson’s primary residence turned historical landmark and museum.

“When you see those videos, you won’t believe an 8th grader did them,” Waldron said.

Waldron said the contest has drawn interest from other states, and he is looking to expand it next year.

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