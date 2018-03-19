Study: Motherhood is the same as having more than 2.5 full-time jobs

(WHDH) — We all know motherhood is full of challenges, but one study says it is actually the equivalent of working over two full-time jobs.

According to The Sun, a new study conducted by Welch’s found that mothers start their day at 6:23 a.m. and end at 8:31 p.m.

In total, the survey of 2,000 mothers found that a mother’s work week totals 98 hours of work, which translates into two and a half times more than the average job.

The study also shows that the average mother only gets an hour and seven minutes of time to herself.

Health and nutrition lead at Welch’s Casey Lewis told Yahoo, “The results of the survey highlight just how demanding the role of mom can be and the non-stop barrage of tasks it consists of.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)