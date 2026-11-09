BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm played with Patrice Bergeron for five seasons. He learned early on that the eventual Hall of Famer was a special player.

Bergeron won six Selke Trophies, helped the Bruins win a Stanley Cup, and became team captain, which was never a surprise to those who played with him.

“Sometimes I feel like he’s Mr. Perfect,” Sturm said. “He’s the perfect hockey player, he’s an outstanding person, he’s the perfect family guy, perfect dad. Good-looking. What else do you want? A lot of money!”

Despite retiring, Bergeron has been around and helped the current Bruins, who still look up to him for advice and leadership.

“Somebody for me growing up, also being a forward, that was the guy you watched,” Morgan Geekie said. “Never did anything wrong. Always in the right spot. Always finding ways to score big goals. Show up when the team needed him. But he’s a great person, and very well deserved.”

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