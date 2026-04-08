BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable police responded an unusual suspect Wednesday morning – a repeat offender at that.

Nicholas Giammarco, an officer with the Yarmouth police department, received a call from a fellow officer from the Sandwich department with, what to anyone but Giammarco, would have seemed an odd query: does he have an emu?

“My dad has a farm in Marstons Mills just off Santuit-Newtown Road, so I knew this had to be Walter,” Giammarco said. “I immediately called my dad, who was still asleep, to let him know Walter was on the run again and I was headed out to try and get him.”

Walter was on the loose on Wild Way near Santuit-Newtown Road, where Barnstable police had blocked off the road and the massive bird was “walking around the houses on the street.”

Giammarco, arriving on scene, grabbed a rope and attempted to lure Walter towards him.

“He startles easily, so as I began walking toward him and the officers got out of their cruisers he began to run,” he said. “I followed him to the back yard of one of the residences and was able to capture him at the wood line. He has a harness, so I tied the rope to it and brought him back out to the road.”

Giammarco’s father arrived a short time later with a trailer and bird seed to get Walter safely back home.

This wasn’t the first time Walter decided to go on a walkabout; he made a run for it as well back in September.

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