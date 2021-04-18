PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two men who died following a violent car crash in Pembroke early Friday morning.

Pembroke residents are mourning after two life-long friends died in a car crash early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to several 911 calls reporting a crash in the area of 104 Elm St. around 1 a.m. found the driver, William Hickey, 23, of Pembroke, outside a 2012 Lexus SUV and the passenger, Joseph Birolini, 23, of Hanson, trapped inside the vehicle, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Birolini was pronounced dead and Hickey later succumbed to his injuries around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Speed and inclement weather may have been factors but an investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Family friends said Birolini and Hickey had been best friends since kindergarten, playing hockey throughout school before graduating in 2016.

“They’d do anything just to make sure you were happy, you had a smile on your face and you had a good time,” said Sean MacCormick, who was leaving flowers at a memorial at the crash site.

“They were really good kids and popular, it’s such a tragedy,” said Lenny Monteiro, who was also leaving flowers at the memorial.

Pembroke High School Principal Marc Talbot tweeted Saturday that the school was mourning the loss of Birolini and Hickey.

“Our hearts are heavy today, as we mourn the passing of two tremendous Titans,” he wrote. “While they may have graduated 5 years ago, Joe and Billy touched so many of our students and staff. On behalf of the entire PHS community, our condolences to the Birolini and Hickey families.”

