HALIFAX, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hanson man who worked as a Suffolk County corrections officer was arraigned Monday in connection with human trafficking and child rape charges across several communities.

Richard Kielczweski, 41, is charged in Middleboro with one count of Witness Intimidation and Enticing a Child Under 16.

In Hanson, he is charged with three counts of Pay for Sexual Conduct with a Child Under 18, two counts of Rape of a Child Aggravated by 10 Year Age Difference, one count each of Rape of a child with Force, Pose/Exhibit a Child in a Sexual Act, and Trafficking persons under 18 for sexual servitude.

In Halifax, he is charged with two counts each of Rape of a Child Aggravated by 10 Year Age Difference and Pay for Sexual Conduct with a Child Under 18, and one count of Trafficking Persons under 18 for Sexual Servitude.

Prosecutors say the victim is a 15-year-old boy Kielczweski met online, and the two met for sex on multiple occassions at a Walmart in Halifax beginning last Fall. Police said one of the sex acts was videotaped.

“He met the defendant on Grindr and used the application to communicate with him,” said Prosecutor Taramaria Pellerin. “The defendant paid the victim $200 for this sex act in cash, and drove the victim home.”

Prosecutors said while the boy did not know the defendant’s last name, he was able to describe Kielczweski and his home in Hanson. The victim reported he and Kielczweski would hang out there and have sex until March, when his parents discovered he had a new iPhone they did not recognize.

“The victim later disclosed that he received that iPhone from an individual identified as Ricky,” Pellerin said.

Investigators said the boy told them he was forcibly raped on one occassion, and that Kielczweski wanted to cut his pay in half because he had been seeing another teenager.

“The main victim disclosed he communicated with this other individual and discovered that person was also 15 or 16-years-old,” Pellerin said.

Neighbors said they never suspected this type of crime at Kielczweski’s home.

“I didn’t even know about it. I never saw anything, I only saw a couple kids once in a while, different kids that I didn’t recognize from the neighborhood, walking up the street,” one neighbor said.

“Today was not his day in court. He hasn’t had his day in court yet. We have not yet had an opportunity to review the police report, the investigation, so at this point in time we will have no further comment,” Michael Carroll, Kielczweski’s Defense Attorney, said outside court.

In a statement, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department wrote, “The charges against Officer Kielczweski are extremely serious and deeply disturbing. The Department has taken the swift and decisive action to indefinitely suspend Officer Kielczweski.”

The judge ordered Kielczweski held without bail for three days pending a dangerousness hearing later this week.

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