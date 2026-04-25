HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hanson man who worked as a Suffolk County Sheriff Officer is facing human trafficking and child rape violations across several communities, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Hanson Police Chief Michael Casey have announced.

Last Friday, Hanson Police Department became involved in an active investigation for numerous sexual assaults and the creation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) of a 15-year-old male victim, which occurred in Hanson, Halifax, and Middleboro, officials said.

After an investigation, the alleged perpetrator was identified as Richard Kielczweski, 41, of Hanson.

As a result of the investigation, Hanson Police sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Kielczweski, and he was taken into custody by Hanson Police and Middleborough Police late Friday.

Kielczweski is charged in Middleborough with one count of Witness Intimidation and Enticing a Child Under 16.

In Hanson, Kielczweski is charged with three counts of Pay for Sexual Conduct with a Child Under 18, two counts of Rape of a Child Aggravated by 10 Year Age Difference, one count each of Rape of a child with Force, Pose/Exhibit a Child in a Sexual Act, and Trafficking persons under 18 for sexual servitude.

In Halifax, Kielczweski is charged with two counts each of Rape of a Child Aggravated by 10 Year Age Difference and Pay for Sexual Conduct with a Child Under 18, and one count of Trafficking Persons under 18 for Sexual Servitude.

Kielczweski is currently held on $250,000 bail and will be arraigned on the charges on Monday in Plymouth District Court.

The investigation is ongoing by Massachusetts State Police, Hanson Police, Middleborough Police, and Halifax Police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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