BOSTON (WHDH) - A Suffolk Law School graduate has become a voice for those experiencing homelessness.

Tim Scalona and his family lost their home when he was just a teenager, staying in hotels and shelters for years.

He spoke about how that experience shaped his desire to help others in similar situations.

“Living with the knowledge of the situation, not really having much to eat besides canned goods and the delicacy, a turkey sandwich with gravy for dinner, being in a cramped compact space with my six siblings and my parents with like two beds in a hotel room – it was a really stressful experience,” Scalona said. “A better world is possible no matter what society or our structures in society say that it is.”

Scalona plans to continue advocating for people experiencing housing insecurity after graduation.

