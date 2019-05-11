Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman graduates from Kent State University

KENT, O.H. (WHDH) Saturday was a big day for New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman who traded in his jersey for a cap and gown.

Fourteen years after starting at Kent State University, Edelman returned to Kent State University to get his diploma.

The 32-year-old left school a decade ago after he was drafted by the Patriots but, not before promising his parents he would one day finish his degree in integrative studies.

Edelman said keeping this promise and setting a good example for his daughter wasn’t always easy.

“Some people have got to climb a mountain, some people have to swim through a river,” he said. “I did what I had to do.”

Edelman posted a throwback photo to his Twitter on Thursday wishing his fellow Golden Flash graduates congratulations.

Teammate Tom Bradey responded with congratulations of his own and a little teasing saying, “Congrats on 14 years of college! That has got to be another record you set.”

Before commencement, Edelman took a walk down memory lane with friends and family.

Even before the big moment, he still had football on his mind.

“I’m ready,” number 11 said. “I’m a little nervous. It’s like pregame butterflies.”

Edelman took his diploma and left a message of hope for his fans and future graduates.

“It may have taken me a little longer to get this degree but, like my dad always told me, it is not how you get there.”

