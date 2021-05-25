Superintendent: Dracut High School teacher placed on leave for distributing ‘highly inappropriate’ survey to students

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dracut High School teacher has been placed on leave after the superintendent says he distributed a “highly inappropriate” survey to students.

The school district became aware of the survey late Friday afternoon and placed science teacher Eric Jackson on leave pending a review of the incident, Superintendent Steven Stone said in a statement.

The handout had a dozen statements about sex and sexual interactions — including “having sex in a different setting than usual is a real turn on for me” — and asked students to rate on a scale from 1 to 5 how they related to the statements.

Some students said the survey made them uncomfortable.

“I just thought it was very strange and that I didn’t want to be partaking in it,” said junior Daniel Martin.

Another student, who did not want to be identified, said they didn’t have a problem with the survey.

“[Jackson] said if you feel uncomfortable at any time you can get up, leave the room, I’m not going to ask questions”, the student said.

In a statement, Stone called the questionnaire a “highly inappropriate survey” and said “the district takes the health and well-being of students most seriously and has initiated a review of the matter.”

Jackson did not say where he got the survey from, adding that he wanted to wait for the investigation to be complete before commenting further.

“There are people who are upset and there are people – I’m glad to hear there’s support – but again I’m not gonna say anything because of the pending investigation,” Jackson said.

