REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Nor’easter is bringing strong winds and bigger, steeper waves, turning a usually calm beach in Revere into a surfer’s paradise.

Teresa Chappell and Jane Tsuy decided to wake up before sunrise and hit the water ahead of the storm.

They say the rougher conditions bring a little more excitement.

“My favorite type of waves is a four- to five-foot wave,” Chappell said. “Right now, the forecast said four to six at Revere, which is crazy because Revere is usually so flat.”

“Water was warm, waves were pretty good, but they’ll be better later,” Tsuy said.

“It means bigger waves,” Chappell said. “Waves with more power, and it’d really be fun to go out because the surf community is all out there surfing the same waves.”

But with the bigger surf comes a bigger need to be careful.

“Always go with friends, coordinate, make sure you’re with friends,” Chappell said. “Make sure that if you’re deciding to get out of the water, let someone know so they don’t worry and they can come out too.”

For these surfers, it’s not just about chasing big waves; it’s about getting out on the water and enjoying the moment.

“Surfing is great because it’s a chance to be out with nature, a chance to enjoy the water and play,” Tsuy said.

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