Surf’s up: Local boy living with autism gets back on the board after coronavirus shutdown

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WHDH) - Due to the coronavirus emergency, a local boy and his family were worried that they would not be able to participate in surf therapy for the entire summer.

But, a little creative thinking and some added safety measures meant that 8-year-old Joey Demakes could get back on the waves with his therapist Christopher Antao.

“There’s a major connection with the ocean and surfing,” Antao said.

And that connection is helping to transform Joey’s life.

“He is autistic and nonverbal. He has Noonan syndrome, cardiomyopathy, low muscle tone, and a very weak core,” Joey’s mom Katie said.

But, when he gets out on the water, his struggles melt away.

Katie found the program for her son last summer when she was introduced to Antao and Gnome Surfing.

“We focus on kids with autism, ADHD, downs syndrome, depression and anxiety but we are for all kids,” Antao said.

Katie said her son instantly bonded with Antao and thrived in their one-on-one sessions.

Overall, “he’s just happier, he has a sense of confidence that rarely comes out,” Katie said.

When the pandemic hit, all of Joey’s joyful progress was put in jeopardy.

He would miss leaving his house in Peabody for the beach in Little Compton, Rhode Island.

“It was completely scary because there was a chance we wouldn’t be able to go,” Katie said.

Due to the myriad safety measures that would have to be put into place to keep people healthy this year, many autism-friendly camps have been forced to stay closed.

“I was checking in with Chris here and there, ‘Have you been cleared? Because this kid needs you so bad,” Katie explained.

Eventually, in June Gnome Surfing was given the green light and with a number of COVID protocols in place, Joey was able to get back to doing what he loves best.

“It’s definitely something powerful, magical, and it’s amazing to just witness,” Antao said.

“Seeing my son surfing, and listening too, it’s just something that I never thought I would see.”

Antao works with a number of other kids and said he hopes to grow his business and get a corporate sponsor so that he can hire more instructors and help more kids.

