Surveillance video captures Boston police cruiser striking, injuring toddler

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 1-year-old girl was struck and injured by a Boston police cruiser on Monday.

The little girl, who was struck on Shawmut Avenue, was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the girl being hit by a rear wheel as the police officer pulled out into the road.

The girl’s mother, the officer and several good Samaritans rushed to the child’s aid.

Her mother said she suffered a broken collarbone.

“She’s doing OK,” the girl’s mother told 7News. “Just asking for a speedy recovery, that’s all.”

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)