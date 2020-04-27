Survey finds millions Americans cope with social distancing by online shopping

Many Americans going stir-crazy as they practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic are coping by reaching for their credit cards to make purchases online.

RELATED: Massachusetts ranked among states where social distancing is most difficult

A recent survey conducted by WalletHub found that 36 million Americans use online shopping as their number one way to get through social distancing. This was followed by cleaning and learning something new.

The survey also found that nearly half of the population still goes outside as least once a day while self-isolating.

It also showed that 60 percent of Americans now wear face masks and 33 percent wear gloves.

More than 200 millions Americans say they feel annoyed or angry when they see others not practicing social distancing.







Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)