Suspect accused of fatally stabbing young man at park in Brookline set to face a judge

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a person known to him at a park in Brookline is set to face a judge on Thursday.

Singha Ouen, of Brookline, will be arraigned in Brookline District Court on a murder charge in connection to the death of 20-year-old Nicolas “Cole” Kern, of Brookline, according to Brookline police.

Officers responding to a reported assault at Amory Park around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday found Kern suffering from stab wounds, police said.

He was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where he later died after receiving extensive treatment, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said.

Investigators say they used technology and help from the community to track down Ouen.

Ouen was arrested at a home on Wallace Circle in Malden.

Brookline Police Chief Andrew Lipson says there is no ongoing danger to residents.

“This was an isolated incident and we’re not looking for anyone else in relation to this case,” he said.

A motive to the stabbing has not been released.

