Suspect accused of shooting Lawrence man selling car doors in Methuen to face a judge

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man suspected of shooting a 21-year-old who was ambushed while trying to complete the online sale of two car doors at a McDonald’s parking lot in Methuen on Monday night is expected to appear in court Wednesday, police said.

Henry Infante, 42, was arrested Tuesday night on charges of assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Officers responding to the Haverhill Street restaurant around 11 p.m. Monday found a 21-year-old Lawrence man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said.

The victim was trying to sell two car doors he had listed online when he was approached by about 10 men who got out of three cars, took the doors, and got into a scuffle with the victim, Solomon said.

Although 11 rounds were fired, the victim, who was with his wife, was hit twice and stumbled into the McDonald’s, where someone helped him until paramedics arrived at the restaurant, Solomon added.

He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Infante initially fled the scene with 42-year-old Yolanda Hernandez of Lawrence, who assaulted the victim’s wife, police said.

Hernandez was arrested early Tuesday morning and arraigned in Lawrence District Court on a charge of assault and battery and accessory after the fact. She was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Infante managed to evade capture until Tuesday night.

Solomon says this incident should serve as a warning when it comes to meeting up to sell items.

“We tell people all the time that if you’re going to sell anything on an app, or sell anything online, please use the parking lot of the police station in the designated area,” he said. “You’re in a safer area, it’s recorded, and it’s less likely someone is going to show up and try to take the items from you or shoot you or injure you.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)