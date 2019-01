MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing a delivery driver with a samurai sword during a robbery in Medford earlier this month was arraigned on an attempted murder charge on Tuesday.

During his arraignment in Somerville District Court, prosecutors said Nicholas Davis stabbed the May’s Cafe driver in the lower back with a samurai sword on Saturday, Jan. 12 before stealing his cash while he was making a delivery outside a Medford apartment complex.