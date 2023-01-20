MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say both the suspect and the victim in pedestrian hit-and-run in Manchester, NH have died.

Police say the 35-year-old man who was hit by a car on Union Street early Sunday morning died at the hospital after suffering serious head injuries.

During the investigation, police were able to locate the suspect’s car. They say the 59-year-old suspected driver of that car was found dead.

No further information has been released.

