FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Fall River on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 800 Walnut St. around 1:30 p.m. found two people suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

The suspect was quickly located and taken into custody. Their name has not been released.

The victims and suspect were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

