BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a suspect in connection with Wednesday’s fatal shooting on Blue Hill Avenue.

Billy Thien Nuynh, 23, of Boston, was arrested Wednesday night. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Nuynh faces charges including murder, along with firearms charges.

The shooting happened around 10:14 a.m. in the area of 564 Blue Hill Avenue. Police say they found the victim with gunshot wounds, and the victim was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

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