NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead in New Bedford following a tense scene.

Bullets flew as police officers swarmed a quiet neighborhood in the city Wednesday night.

“The police were coming so fast,” said Ivan Gonzalez, who witnessed the scene. “By the time we got to the corner the police was here. We kinda backed off, we didn’t wanna get shot.”

Police said they tried to stop a driver just after 7 p.m., but that driver took off and fired at detectives.

That person eventually ran into home on Blackmer Street, leaving a child behind in the car.

SWAT teams swarmed the neighborhood and officers with long guns pointed at a third story window.

At one point police said the suspect shot at officers and a state trooper fired back.

Nearby homes were evacuated as the violence unfolded.

“We heard three pops, like gunshots,” Gonzalez said. “It sounded like firecrackers.”

The standoff came to an end hours after it began.

Police, used a drone to enter the home, where they found the suspect inside, dead.

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