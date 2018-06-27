Suspect held on $20k bail in non-fatal RI shooting

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WHDH) — A Connecticut man was ordered held on $20,000 bail Wednesday in connection with the shooting of a 26-year-old man in Rhode Island in April, officials said.

Jeremiah Kyle Blake, 25, of Voluntown, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and using a firearm while committing a crime of violence in connection with a shooting in Foster on April 29, Rhode Island State Police Col. Ann C. Assumpico announced Wednesday.

Blake is accused of shooting Jesse Pozanski with a shotgun during a 1 a.m. altercation on Cucumber Hill Road. Pozanski, who suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and released later that day, Assumpico said.

Blake was arraigned in Third Division District Court.

