(WHDH) — A man wanted in connection with the murder of a couple in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida.

Christopher Keeley, 27, has been taken into custody as officials investigate the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death at their home on Gotham Hill Drive last week.

Investigators said Keeley was acquainted with the victims and the homicide appeared to be a targeted attack.

