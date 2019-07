LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after an 8-year-old child died in a fatal car crash in Lawrence Saturday evening, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

Lawrence and state police are investigating the crash, which crash occurred at Andover and Parker streets and involved two cars.

No other information was immediately available.

