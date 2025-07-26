HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in police custody following a shots fired incident at the Holyoke Mall on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near the entrance to Round One around 4:40 p.m. placed one person into custody, according to the Holyoke Police Department.

The mall was temporarily evacuated while the investigation was underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

