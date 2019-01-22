Suspect in disappearance of Boston woman arrested on kidnapping charge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown man has been arrested on a kidnapping charge in connection with the disappearance of a Boston woman who hadn’t been seen since she left a Faneuil Hall bar on Saturday night.

Victor Pena, 38, was arrested Tuesday inside his apartment at the Bunker Hill housing complex on Walford Way, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross announced.

Olivia Ambrose, who is from Wenham and lives in Jamaica Plain, was found alive and safe inside Pena’s apartment by officer’s executing a search warrant.

The 23-year-old hadn’t been seen since she left Hennessy’s Bar about 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Surveillance cameras along Congress Street showed two men approach Ambrose after she left the bar, one of whom was Pena, Gross said. He could allegedly be seen “physically guiding and holding onto” Ambrose before getting on a subway train with her.

Pena and Ambrose were later caught on surveillance video near the Bunker Hill Mall, which is not far from Pena’s apartment, Gross added. Based on the video, he said it was apparent that Ambrose did not go along willingly with Pena.

Investigators scoured the neighborhood on Tuesday, searching buildings, parks, and dumpsters before closing in on Pena’s apartment.

Pena has since been booked on a charge of kidnapping. Additional charges could be filed.

A court date has not yet been set.

No additional information was immediately available.

