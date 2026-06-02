BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect charged with a deadly 2022 shooting in Roxbury is expected to change their plea today.

Timothy Timson is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter.

The shooting happened on Wabeno Street in April 2022; one person died.

Timson, who identified as male at the time but now identifies as female, left the scene and was arrested in New York City seven months later.

Timson’s trial last year ended in a mistrial.

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