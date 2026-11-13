BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Local, state, and federal authories conducted an operation in Billerica early Friday morning.

Billerica police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Massachuetts State Police were at a location on Richardson Street.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident; authorites said there is no danger to the public.

“There will be an increased police prescence in the area for the reminder of the morning and residents may observe additional officers and law enforcement vehicles traveling in the area,” police said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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