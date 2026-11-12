MUNICH (AP) — Heading into international games, NFL coaches typically talk up the niceties of “growing the game” globally.

Not this week.

The New England Patriots (5-4) have lost two of their past three games and have a slew of injury concerns, including running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The Detroit Lions, even with a 6-2 record and four straight victories, are trying to keep pace in the tight NFC North.

Sunday’s game in Munich is a big one for both teams.

Lions coach Dan Campbell wasn’t focused on the international implications.

“Well, if I’m being honest, I just haven’t thought that far into it. I’m like, ‘We’ve got to get prepared,’” Campbell said.

The Patriots were embarrassed at home by the Green Bay Packers last week, losing 45-27, with Drake Maye throwing three interceptions and the secondary struggling to contain the Packers passing game.

Campbell expects a much-improved New England team on Sunday.

“You look at the totality of what this team is capable of, the firepower they have, and they’re a good team. They’re dangerous,” he said. “And they’re going to clean a lot of things up.”

The Lions slogged through a 19-9 win over the rebuilding Miami Dolphins last week, relying on four field goals from Jake Bates. It was also just one week after a neck injury to All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell.

Detroit’s bye week is in the rearview mirror and after Munich the team will host Tampa Bay and then Chicago on Thanksgiving Day.

“It’s a good thing to be tested during the season,” Campbell said. “It really is. And to have to go through some of these tough stretches because that’s what the playoffs are. That’s what it is. And certainly if you got to go on the road. So, that’s what this is. This is about us. This is the next obstacle we have. Told the team we’re not going to clear it. Our objective is to go through it and that’s the mindset.”

Injuries are a top concern for New England. Before traveling Wednesday night, the Patriots ruled out LG Ben Brown (knee), CB Carlton Davis III (knee) and RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness).

Stevenson, the team’s leading rusher with 399 yards on 102 carries, didn’t practice Wednesday because of a knee injury.

That could put second-year running back Corey Kiner in line for the bulk of the carries.

“Corey has done a really nice job, but there are also some things that Corey has to be able to improve on,” coach Mike Vrabel said, citing “recognition of the pressure and then the ability to block the pressure.”

The coach said “a lot of contending teams” are 5-4.

“We’ve got to start putting ourselves in position to play meaningful games in January or in the middle of January,” Vrabel said. “It’s usually what happens in the National Football League; a bunch of teams get bunched up and they go in different directions, and I know the direction that we’re going to head in, and that’s going to be the one that’s forward, positive and winning.”

Need to know

New England (5-4) vs. Detroit (6-2) in Munich, Germany.

When/where to watch: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. EST, FOX

Latest odds: Lions by 2 1/2

Against the spread: Patriots 3-5-1; Lions 4-4

Last week: Patriots lost to Packers 45-27; Lions beat Dolphins 19-9

Last meeting: Patriots won 29-0 on Oct. 9, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Series record: Patriots lead 8-5

Matchup to watch

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez against Lions receivers Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Gonzalez, who signed a lucrative contract extension in September, is hoping to bounce back from struggling against Green Bay last week. According to the NFL Next Gen Stats, he gave up 105 yards to Matthew Golden and 82 yards to Christian Watson. St. Brown, who typically lines up in the slot, leads the Lions with 61 receptions for 657 yards. He’s scored five touchdowns. Williams has 468 yards on 28 receptions — though just one last week in Miami — and five TDs.

Stats and stuff

— Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with 60 scrimmage touchdowns (48 rushing, 12 receiving) and ranks second with 6,161 scrimmage yards since entering the NFL in 2023.

— With a touchdown Sunday, Gibbs can tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis (61 touchdowns) for the most touchdowns by a player in his first four seasons in NFL history.

— This is Detroit’s first international game since 2015. The Lions are 1-1 internationally.

— The Patriots won three international games with Tom Brady at quarterback. They lost 32-16 to Jacksonville in London in 2024 in Drake Maye’s second NFL start; and lost 10-6 to the Colts in Frankfurt in 2023 with Mac Jones at the helm.

— Entering Week 10, Maye is tied with Justin Herbert for most interceptions (11). He’s tied for fourth in touchdown passes (18).

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