Suspected drunken driver arrested after Pelham, NH crash

A New Hampshire man was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after a two-car crash Wednesday in Pelham, police say.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident in the area of Dutton and Leblanc roads determined a black 2018 Toyota Tundra driven by Francis Gorman, 41, of Dracut, had collided with a white 2005 Ford F150 driven by Joao Aguiar, 55, of Pelham, according to Pelham police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the crash, which left both Gorman and Aguiar with minor injuries, occurred when Aguiar rear-ended Gorman as he slowed to make a left turn.

Aguiar was arrested and charged with two counts of driving under the influence and aggravated driving while intoxicated. He will be arraigned in Salem District Court on Dec. 17.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)