Suspected gunman, 2 others arrested after shooting in Merrimack, NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested Wednesday after a shooting in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to the shooting near the boat ramp on Mill Street just after 6 p.m. found a victim shot in the chest, police said. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital.

As Police Chief Denise Roy spoke with reporters a few hours after the incident happened, officers radioed that they had the suspected gunman, Jackson Crawford, under arrest. Officers took Crawford and two other people into custody after finding them walking down Daniel Webster Highway, police said.

“While we were speaking, our officers were able to identify subjects walking down the road and immediately observed that one of them was Jackson Crawford,” Roy said.

Crawford’s clothing and shoes were collected from the scene as evidence.

The shooting is under investigation.

