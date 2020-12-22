Suspects facing charges after raids in 2 Mass. cities yield guns, fentanyl, cocaine

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested Tuesday after simultaneous drug raids in Randolph and Fitchburg yielded a massive stash of drugs, guns, and cash, officials said.

Jeffrey M. Dumay, 31, of Somerville and Texas, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges including trafficking cocaine weighting 200 grams or more, distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, possession with intent to distribute mushrooms, and conspiracy to violate drug law, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Alex Brazier, 23, of Fitchburg, was arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on charges including possessing a firearm without an FID card, possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number, illegal possession of ammunition, trafficking cocaine, trafficking in heroin, and possession with intent to distribute a class D drug.

Both men entered a plea of not guilty.

Troopers executed search warrants at homes on Crawford Street and Sunset Drive in Randolph, as well as at a residence on Water Street in Fitchburg around 5:30 a.m., the district attorney’s office said.

A search of the homes reportedly yielded two hand guns, more than 450 grams of cocaine, more than 175 grams of fentanyl, about 10 pounds of marijuana, and about $42,000 in cash.

Dumay is being held on $25,000 bail, while Brazier’s bail was set at $50,000.

An investigation remains ongoing.

