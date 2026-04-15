WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspended Massachusetts State Police sergeant charged with driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash in Woburn in 2023 faced a judge Wednesday, and the family of the victim also spoke in court.

Scott Quigley is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 37-year-old man with special needs. Quigley pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lynn Schettino said her developmentally challenged son Angelo was in a wheelchair van returning from a doctor’s appointment when the crash occurred. Prosecutors argue Quigley was intoxicated when he crossed the center line and hit the van on Lexington Street. Angelo died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

“My son was always loving the police department. I mean, he was a handicap man, we always said listen to the police,” Schettino said. “Just loved the boy. A lot of people loved him and miss him very much.”

7NEWS obtained body camera video of the crash from a defense attorney in another case Quigley investigated. That attorney alleges Quigley’s role in this crash and how it was investigated could impact his client’s case. That trial is now on hold as a result.

A grand jury indicted Quigley in connection with the crash in March. Now the Schettino’s family attorney is raising questions about why Quigley was not initially charged, and whether police were protecting him.

“As far as I’m concerned its a cover up. It’s been a cover up and they’re gonna keep covering up,” said Mike Mahoney, the Schettino’s family attorney.

Quigley’s attorney says this is all an attempt by the attorney who released the body camera video to shift blame from his client, to Quigley.

“You can scream cover up louder and louder but it doesn’t make it true. This was not a cover up,” said Christina Pujals Ronan, Quigley’s Defense Attorney. “This was a tragic accident, but this accident was not a crime.”

Quigley was released on personal recognizance, but he has been suspended from the state police without pay.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)