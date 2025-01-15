FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Suspended State Police Trooper Michael Proctor appeared at a hearing Wednesday after admitting to sending disparaging texts about Karen Read during the investigation into her boyfriend’s death.

Proctor faced the State Police Trial Board at the Framingham headquarters for a lengthy hearing on his future with the Massachusetts State Police.

The hearing comes in the wake of comments he made as the lead investigator in Read’s trial, which ended in a mistrial last year.

Proctor, who took the stand over the summer, read group text messages where he referred to Read as a “whack job” and an expletive.

The defense argued Proctor’s testimony showed a bias in the investigation.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her SUV outside a Canton home and leaving him to die in the snow after a night of drinking. The defense says Proctor was part of a colossal police coverup to frame her.

Within hours of the mistrial, Proctor was relieved of duty and transferred out of the detective unit assigned to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office. He was also suspended without pay.

After the hearing, and if Proctor is found guilty, it will be up to the colonel of the Massachusetts State Police to decide his punishment.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)