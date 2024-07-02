DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, lead investigator of the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe, was “relieved of duty” Monday after the Karen Read case was declared a mistrial.

Proctor took the witness stand in June revealing graphic text messages he had sent about Read during O’Keefe’s death investigation. Proctor read his own texts aloud, including one where Proctor joked about not finding nude photos on Read’s phone.

He sent texts to various people, including other state troopers.

“Yeah, she’s a babe,” Proctor said in text to friends. “Weird Fall River accent though.”

“[They were] unprofessional messages I should not have sent,” Proctor said on the stand in June. “I don’t have an explanation other than they’re regrettable and something I’m not proud of.”

On Monday, Proctor was formally transferred out of the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective’s Unit, according to a statement from State Police Colonel John E. Mawn Jr.

“This follows our previous decision to open an internal affairs investigation after information about serious misconduct emerged in testimony at the trial,” Mawn wrote.

Proctor is still employed by the Massachusetts State Police, but can no longer work cases or function as a trooper, a spokesperson for the department said. Proctor’s conduct remains under investigation.

“Our focus remains on delivering the highest level of police services with professionalism and integrity,” Mawn wrote.

