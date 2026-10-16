BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspicious letter filled with an unknown white, powdery substance was sent to the Salem office of Congressman Seth Moulton, and another was sent to the Massachusetts State House on Friday.

Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Bill Galvin said members of his staff recognized markings on the envelope from warnings that federal authorities has previously issued. There have been several suspicious letters sent to congressional and election offices nationwide just weeks before the midterm elections.

“It matched the address and phone that was received by other states, and also there was other markings on the envelope that matched what we’ve been warned about,” Galvin said.

In Salem, the letter was addressed to Moulton, and the return address was from a DSA in New York. Moulton’s Chief of Staff said it matches letters sent to other officials.

The letter was not opened, Moulton’s staff contacted the Salem Police Department, the FBI, and the United States Capitol Police.

Authorities said they found a white, powdery substance inside the letter sent to Moulton, but the congressman’s office told 7NEWS it was tested and is not dangerous.

Galvin said he believes the letters are meant to create fear.

“Obviously the effort here, which is similar to what we have experienced before, is to provide anxiety around the election,” Galvin said. “This isn’t something that comes totally as a surprise. It’s something we have prepared for, and I don’t think it will disrupt the election as well.”

Galvin said there was no return address listed on the letter sent to the State House, and his staff was prepared for the possibility of suspicious mail.

Federal investigators are working to identify the original sender of the letters.

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