BOSTON (WHDH) - Suspicious mail was sent to the offices of Secretary William Galvin and Congressman Seth Moulton on Friday.

According to Secretary Galvin’s office, the mail was addressed to the Elections Division and was unopened.

Federal authorities were contacted immediately, and the letter is now in the hands of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).

In a statement, Galvin said, “I am grateful for the swift response this morning by the Massachusetts State Police, FBI, and USPIS. Because of the information we received from the FBI and USPIS before this envelope arrived, my staff was able to identify the envelope before it reached the Elections Division’s office. The Elections Division’s work was uninterrupted, and my staff remains focused on administering the upcoming election.”

Congressman Moulton’s staff did not open the letter and, out of an abundance of caution, reported it to the Salem Police Department (SPD) and the US Capitol Police.

According to Moulton’s office, a white, powdery substance was inside the letter.

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