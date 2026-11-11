SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A memorandum on a massive $16 billion data center project was sent to the Sutton Select Board this week, who will now weigh the idea of building the facility in an otherwise undeveloped part of town.

The project was proposed by The Kraft Group and the Unified Global Packaging Group. The groups are eyeing building a data center in an undeveloped area off Boston Road and Providence Road, about 10 miles south of Worcester, which they say could generate millions of dollars for the town.

“Cities and towns are desperate for revenue and, data centers, like any development, would bring significant property tax revenue and new growth to a community,” said Adam Chapdelaine, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association (MMA).

Sutton Town Manager Austin Cyganiewicz said he estimates Sutton would collect around $10 million in property taxes in 2031. Once fully operational, the center could generate $27.8 million per year.

“School funding is always challenging, protecting public safety, police and fire, public works, public health, parks and recreation – all the different, critical things that local government provides in Massachusetts that tax revenue could and, more than likely, would support all of those things,” Chapdelaine said.

Data centers remain controversial to citizens, as people across the country voice concerns about their negative environmental impacts, constant noise, and a surge in the cost of electricity. Initial reaction from Sutton residents is mixed.

“To me, I think there could be 10 to 15 other things that they should put there rather than that, so not too good of an idea,” said Nathan Shorett, a Sutton resident.

“All the traffic, all the trucks, are they going to follow the road rules? There’s a lot of children around, there’s a lot of elderly around, if trucks aren’t paying attention they are going to run them right over and hit them or anything,” said Kelly Jones, a Sutton resident.

“I want to see what this company comes to us and has to offer, and then we’ll make a decision,” said James Gauvin, a Sutton resident.

Sutton currently has no zoning laws related to data centers.

The proposal is tentative, and there is no application yet for the project. The Sutton Select Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday night to begin initial discussions.

7NEWS reached out to The Kraft Group for comment, but has not heard back.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)