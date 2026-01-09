PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who worked with children in Princeton, who was the target of a child sex crime investigation, died by “apparent suicide” in his Princeton home Friday, according to the Massachusetts State Police, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, Princeton Police Chief Paul Patriarca, and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Police said they received tips from an electronic service provider to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children connected to John Buffington, 67, of Princeton. The Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit executed a search warrant for Buffington’s home in Princeton for “evidence of child sexual abuse material.”

State police said when troopers arrived at the home, Buffington fled to a garage and died by apparent suicide by firearm.

When law enforcement officers went inside, they said they, “located sexually explicit material that involved pictures of at least one child who was known to the suspect.”

Buffington had been working with the Town of Princeton Recreation Department through an after-school program, serving as an instructor for classes in woodworking, primitive skills, and kite-making. He had also previously worked in an after-school program in Lincoln until 2014.

Officials said a preliminary investigation suggests there is no apparent evidence that any child Buffington encountered was harmed.

“I can assure you that we will be working with our state, local, and federal partners to better understand the scope of Buffington’s activities, and to ensure that any parties affected by Buffington in his role as a community member of trust are identified and receive appropriate services,” said Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble.

“To the extent that people have concerns either about themselves or their family members, and whether they may be connected to any of the material that’s been recovered, we are suggesting that they call either our Child Advocacy Center or the Lincoln police department,” said Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan. “Or if they know anything else about Buffington that they want to talk about, that’s the route that they should be taking for that.”

State police say anyone who has concerns about their child’s interaction with Buffington in Princeton should contact the Children’s Advocacy Center of Worcester County at 774-317-2132.

Parents whose children may have had interactions of concern with Mr. Buffington during his time in Lincoln should contact the Middlesex Children’s Advocacy Center at 781-897-8400.

