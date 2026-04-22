TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man appeared in court Wednesday after he admitted to police that he set fire to his home in Taunton Tuesday morning.

Police said Jeffrey Powers told first responders he lit the multi-unit apartment building on fire. He was initially charged with attempted murder, but the District Attorney’s Office dropped that count and Powers now faces only an arson charge.

According to the police report, Powers told an officer that “He lit the mattress in his own bedroom and subsequently lit his daughter’s mattress on fire.” Police said Powers’ daughter was staying with his ex-wife at the time.

The report also stated when the officer said he smelled gasoline on Powers, he indicated it was kerosene used to light the mattresses.

No one was hurt in the fire, but several people in the building had to be rescued by the Taunton fire department, including Powers. An officer said he saw a firefighter helping Powers down from the fully engulfed second floor using a ladder, and the officer reported he was staring at the fire and appeared to have a smirk on his face. The officer then spoke to Powers, and reported he said he was sorry and admitted to lighting the building on fire.

When asked why he would light his home on fire, the officer reported Powers said he had been tortured by his younger brother, and wanted to tell his side of the story to police.

The police report indicates, “Powers stated his motivated…was so first responders would arrive on scene to help him with people trying to harm him.”

Powers will go to Bridgewater State Hospital after a forensic psychologist determined that he may have mental health issues.

“It is my opinion that Mr. Powers is likely exhibiting some deficits in his competence-related abilities, and further assessment is warranted,” said Sean Ryan, a forensic psychologist.

Powers is due back in court in May.

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