TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn confirmed a fatality resulting from a car crash that occurred in Taunton on Monday.

Officials were dispatched to Winthrop Street after receiving multiple 911 calls shortly after 10 a.m. reporting the crashl.

“Upon arrival police located a white BMW perched on a parking bumper,” officials said in a statement. “The BMW had catastrophic damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle. The sole occupant and driver was located outside of the vehicle with traumatic injuries.”

The occupant, identified as Ivonne Caicedo Gallego, 44, of Taunton, was pronounced dead on scene.

“A second vehicle, a black Kia SUV was also located with damage behind the white BMW,” officials said. “The male operator and female passenger were both transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

A semi-truck with a detached trailer and two other vehicles were also damaged in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

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