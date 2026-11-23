SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers – and Santa! – collected new, unwrapped toys at the Fox Hill Yacht Club in Saugus over the weekend.

The event was part of the Teamsters Local 25 Toy Drive, an effort to help families who need it the most.

Their goal is to make sure every child wakes up on Christmas morning with something special under the tree.

“We don’t turn anyone down that asks for a toy, we give as much as we can and we are running around on Christmas eve handing out toys last minute as well.”

Last year, they received $200,000 worth of toys.

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