LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy announced Friday that an arrest had been made in Florida in connection with a December shooting.

That shooting sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries.

William Baez, 19, was located in Lauderhill, Florida and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in coordination with the Lynn Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension section. He is being held at the Broward County Jail.

Baez is charged with three counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

“We want to thank our law enforcement partners, and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, for their assistance in this investigation and ensuring justice is sought for the victims of this horrific crime,” Reddy said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

