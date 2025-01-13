NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities announced in an arrest in Saturday’s triple shooting in New Bedford.

Danielson Varela, 19, of New Bedford, was arrested Sunday and charged with first degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and two counts of assault and battery with a firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court.

Officers responding to a reported shooting inside the Morna Lounge and Grill on Acushnet Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Friday found two females and a male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

The two female victims, who were in their 20s, were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The male victim, identified as Cristiano Macedo, 27, of New Bedford, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

