NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in New Bedford early Saturday morning that left a man dead and two women hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting inside the Morna Lounge and Grill on Acushnet Avenue around 1:20 a.m. found two females and a male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

The two female victims, who were in their 20s, were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The male victim, identified as Cristiano Macedo, 27, of New Bedford, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, New Bedford Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating a homicide which occurred shortly after 1:00 am in New Bedford.

No additional information was immediately available.

