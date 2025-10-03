MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy riding a modified e-bike was struck then nearly crushed by a car in Milford Wednesday. He’s now facing a number of charges after not stopping for traffic.

Milford police said the teen ran a red light at the intersection of Main Street and Exchange Street and collided with the front of a car that was making a turn, sending him flying off and rolling out of the way of the car’s wheels. The e-bike was also crushed in the collision.

“If he didn’t roll out of the way after he fell, he would have been completely run over by that motorist,” said Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino.

Tusino said the teen’s e-bike was modified to drive faster, something he sees as a growing problem in the area.

“They’re riding them on the sidewalks which they’re not supposed to, they’re not obeying any of the traffic laws which is what happened in this case, the young juvenile ignored the red light,” said Tusino.

Tusino said even though crashes like this are not the driver’s fault, they can be devastating.

“I’ve had this happen more than once where the person driving the automobile, even though they did nothing wrong, it’s life changing for them, they’re beside themselves,” said Tusino.

People who live in Milford said they have seen a rising number of crashes recently, and they want to see action before someone gets hurt.

“I don’t know where it lies or who is at fault but something needs to change in this town,” said Laura Richardson, who lives in Milford.

Tusino said he wants state lawmakers to take action.

“I really hope that they figure out a way to restrict the use of these bikes on our streets,” said Tusino. “Talking to other chiefs, talking to paramedics, this scenario is playing out across Massachusetts.”

Police said the driver who hit the teen is not facing any charges.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)