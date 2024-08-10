BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Plymouth man is facing an OUI (drugs) charge following a head-on crash on the Sagamore Bridge that left a 79-year-old woman dead and an 83-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Route 6 west in Bourne around 7 p.m. Friday determined Paul Myers had illegally tried to pass a vehicle in front of him and crashed head-on into a Toyota Corolla, according to police.

The crash resulted in the death of Martha Sheldon, who was a passenger, and seriously injured the driver.

Following an investigation, Myers was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)