BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Plymouth man is facing an OUI (drugs) charge following a head-on crash on the Sagamore Bridge that left a 79-year-old woman dead and an 83-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Route 6 west in Bourne around 7 p.m. Friday determined Paul Myers had illegally tried to pass a vehicle in front of him and crashed head-on into a Toyota Corolla, according to police.

The crash resulted in the death of Martha Sheldon, who was a passenger, and seriously injured the driver.

Following an investigation, Myers was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox