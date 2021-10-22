GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage girl was airlifted to a Boston hospital Friday after the horse she was riding spooked and rolled on top of her.

Groveland first responders were called to a horse farm on King Street around 6 p.m. for reports of a serious traumatic incident involving a 16-year-old girl, according to a joint release issued by Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen and Fire Chief Robert Valentine.

Upon their arrival, firefighters say they found the girl unresponsive and immediately began giving her medical treatment.

No further details were released.

